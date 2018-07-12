× I-80 reopens after truck carrying radioactive dirt catches fire near Grantsville

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Traffic is flowing again on both directions of I-80 after a truck carrying radioactive dirt caught fire near Grantsville.

According to a dispatcher in Tooele County, no one was injured in the incident.

A Utah Highway Patrol representative said the truck was on its way to Energy Solutions, a company that processes low-level radioactive waste.

According to UHP, no one touched the trailer or the radioactive material inside.

The truck fire also sparked a small brush fire nearby. Both fires have been extinguished.

A tweet from Tooele County Emergency Management said the incident does not pose a threat to the public.

The cause of the truck fire is unknown.