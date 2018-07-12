× Several roads and trails closed at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Rock falls and flood damage have caused Zion National Park officials to close several roads and trails Thursday morning.

According to tweets from the park, no pedestrians are allowed past the Grotto and all trails north of the Grotto are closed.

Storm damage has also forced the closure of Zion Canyon Scenic Drive near the Grotto.

“Shuttles are running but are turning around at the Grotto. We will update as conditions change,” a tweet from Zion National Park said.

The Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway from Canyon Junction to the East Entrance is closed indefinitely due to rock falls and flood damage from a storm Wednesday night.

“No through traffic is allowed and visitors will need to drive around,” one of the park’s tweets said.

On Wednesday , the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning around 7:45 p.m. By 8:12 p.m., up to an inch of rain had fallen.