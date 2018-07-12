Salt Lake Tribune report: Some of Utah’s most needy may be left out of new homeless shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The clock is ticking on Utah's biggest homeless shelter, and our partners at the Salt Lake Tribune noticed that some state leaders are worried about a population who may be left out in the cold.

Legislation mandates the Road Home closes on June 30, 2019.

Before then, three specialized shelters will open, but homeless advocates are worried about two groups:

1. The chronically homeless who may not be ready for the transitional job and housing help at the new shelters.

2. Those who are successful in that transition except for the lack of low-income housing.

