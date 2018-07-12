Rethinking retirement living with Summit Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summit Vista is a Life Plan Community, a brand-new concept for Utah; with a focus on active, retirement living, we feel retirement should be rewarding, not limiting. Through its individual attention to all areas of life; physical fitness, continued learning and education, social activities and engagement, and financial/emotional security, Summit Vista provides for a healthy independent lifestyle.

One of the ways Summit Vista promotes healthy aging during retirement is through its community’s involvement and activities. Currently, future residents of Summit Vista meet regularly for book clubs and participate in volunteer dining program and health committees as they decide what Summit Vista will be. Its leadership team and residents are dedicated to making Summit Vista the best possible place to live and grow old together.

If you would like to know more about Summit Vista attend a luncheon event on July 17th at Gardner Village. To RSVP call (801) 396-0477 or visit summitvista.com