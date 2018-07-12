New venue secured for ‘March For Our Lives SLC’ Town Hall meeting

SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers of this weekend’s “March For Our Lives SLC” Town Hall meeting have secured a location to house the event.

It will be held at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Survivors of the February shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. are on a nationwide tour called #RoadToChange.

They are working to change current gun laws and pointing out how much money elected officials in the states they visit have received in campaign donations from gun rights lobbyists.

Organizers had to scramble Wednesday when Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theaters pulled the event which had been scheduled at its South Jordan location.

The decision was made after our partner, The Salt Lake Tribune published a report that the Utah Gun Exchange was following the Parkland students around the country in a military-style armored vehicle.

Theater owners cancelled the event over concerns it “appears to be escalating into a potentially contentious situation.”

In a news release announcing the new venue Thursday afternoon, the Salt Lake chapter of the national organization said it is happy to discuss all opinions on the issue of guns with nonprofit organizations like the National Rifle Association and the Utah Shooting Sports Council.

The group said it will not consider input from a business like the Utah Gun Exchange.

“We are not obligated to mold our movement for gun reform and public safety around the desires of a business whose financial success could be negatively influenced by our legislative goals.”

The event is open to the public and the doors open at 6 p.m.

1,000 priority seating tickets are available at Eventbrite and tickets obtained through that site for the Megaplex location will be valid.

Priority seating ticket holders will be allowed to enter the event at 5:30 p.m.

No guns will be allowed and organizers encourage all attendees to bring a valid form of identification.