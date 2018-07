WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service has issued a new flash flood warning for Washington County.

It will be in effect until 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

More heavy rain is falling over Zion National Park which was saturated Wednesday night with streams rising, rocks falling and roads closed.

WEATHER ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Washington co. until 9:15pm for heavy rain over @ZionNPS after it was already saturated last night. Be careful out there! #utwx pic.twitter.com/XNsadP8eEB — Kristen Van Dyke (@kvandykewx) July 12, 2018