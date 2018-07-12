Kneaders Recipe: Fiesta Chicken Sandwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a delicious summer sandwich for your next family get together? Kneaders Bakery and Cafe is sharing their Fiesta Summer Chicken Sandwich recipe that is sure to delight your lunch or dinner guests.

SPICY CILANTRO AVOCADO INGREDIENTS

½ Cup Water

1 Cups Cilantro washed, chopped

1 each Avocado, fresh

3 each Scallions, trimmed

½ each Serrano Chilies, with seeds

¼ Cup Sour Cream

¼ Cup Lime Juice

1 tsp Salt

½ Tablespoon Garlic, fresh

½ tsp Cumin, ground

DIRECTIONS

For the Spicy Cilantro Avocado Sauce: Combine all ingredients in blender and puree until smooth. Set aside

SANDWICH INGREDIENTS

1 loaf Kneaders Ciabatta Bread

4 each small chicken breasts

1 Tablespoon Vegetable oil

2 Vine Ripe Tomatoes, sliced

4 leaves Red Leaf lettuce

½ Cup Cilantro, leaves

2 Avocados, seeded and sliced

1 Jalapeno, sliced (optional)

4 slices Pepper Jack Cheese

To Assemble:

Toast Kneaders Ciabatta on griddle or in broiler for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown and set aside. In a large sauté pan, place 1 Tablespoon oil and place chicken in pan. Cook chicken 4-5 minutes on both sides or until fully cooked. Add cheese and allow to melt. This step could also be done in a 400 degree oven. Place approximately 2 Tablespoons of the Spicy Cilantro Avocado Sauce on toasted bread. Add chicken/cheese on top. Lay jalapenos on top and add the tomatoes, lettuce and avocado. Place the top of the bread on top and slice in half.

For more information go to kneaders.com