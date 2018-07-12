ICE protesters enter Centerville business, police say

CENTERVILLE, Utah — People protesting the detention of immigrants are disrupting business at Centerville’s Management & Training Corporation building, according to Centerville Police.

A statement from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement protest group “ICE Free SLC” said they organized the protest because MTC profits from the detention, deportation and separation of immigrant families.

“We’re demanding an end to the national political and economic infrastructure, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), that criminalizes immigrants, people of color, the poor, and other marginalized communities; and call our community into action to resist the expansion of immigrant detention and deportation in our own region and across the country,” the statement said.

