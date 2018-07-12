Greek Beef Pita Pizzas

3/4 lb. ground beef
1/4 cup onion, chopped
3 garlic cloves, grated
2 cups pasta sauce
1/3 cup olives (black, green or Kalamata), chopped
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
6 white or whole wheat 10” whole pita bread rounds
1/2 cup olive oil
1 cup baby spinach, chopped
2 large tomatoes, seeded, chopped
1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
1/4 cup parsley, chopped
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
In a large skillet up to medium heat, add beef, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Drain off fat. Stir in pasta sauce, Italian seasoning and olives into meat mixture. Cook for another 4-5 minutes.
On a large, greased baking sheets, place two pitas per baking sheet. Lightly brush both sides of the pita bread with olive oil. Bake pitas (two at a time) for 3-4 minutes.
Divide the heated beef and sauce mixture, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese on top of the pitas. Bake another 1 minute. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council