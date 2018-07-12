Greek Beef Pita Pizzas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

3/4 lb. ground beef

1/4 cup onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, grated

2 cups pasta sauce

1/3 cup olives (black, green or Kalamata), chopped

1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning

6 white or whole wheat 10” whole pita bread rounds

1/2 cup olive oil

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

2 large tomatoes, seeded, chopped

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

In a large skillet up to medium heat, add beef, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Drain off fat. Stir in pasta sauce, Italian seasoning and olives into meat mixture. Cook for another 4-5 minutes.

On a large, greased baking sheets, place two pitas per baking sheet. Lightly brush both sides of the pita bread with olive oil. Bake pitas (two at a time) for 3-4 minutes.

Divide the heated beef and sauce mixture, spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese on top of the pitas. Bake another 1 minute. Garnish with parsley. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council