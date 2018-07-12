× Dollar Ridge Fire 60 percent contained; some pre-evacuation orders lifted

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire burning about 90 miles southeast of Salt Lake City is 60 percent contained, and officials have lowered the evacuation status of many of the surrounding areas.

A map (below) provided by the National Incident Management Team shows the areas not under evacuation orders in green, areas where residents should stand by to evacuate in yellow and mandatory evacuation areas in red.

The human-caused Dollar Ridge Fire, which started on July 1, has burned nearly 57,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes. Nearly 900 firefighters are continuing to work on extinguishing the fire.