Burglary suspect caught on video with underwear on his head

LEANDER, Texas — Police in Leander, Texas hope someone will recognize a man who wore underwear on his head during a robbery at a landscaping business last month.

A newly-released surveillance video shows the suspect sneaking into Enchanted Rock and Landscape supplies on June 16.

“If you recognize this male please contact Detective W. Blase at 512-528-2849 or email at wblase@leandertx.gov and refer to case 18-1292,” a Facebook post from Leander Police said.