UHP releases identity of man found dead near I-215 in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol officials have released the name of the 29-year-old man whose body was found last week along southbound I-215 in Salt Lake City.

According to UHP, Brennon Robert Day, of Salt Lake City, died of injuries consistent with an auto-pedestrian crash. Construction workers found his body off the side of the freeway while inspecting a gas line near 2100 N.

A news release from UHP said Day’s body is believed to have been at that location for between one and three weeks.

The State Bureau of Investigation is asking for members of the public to come forward with any information that would help with the investigation.

“We are looking for a vehicle that may have hit the individual. The damage would be in the right front corner of the vehicle with a possible headlight broken,” a news release from UHP said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged call UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800.