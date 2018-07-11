National Weather Service expands flash flood warning for Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah – A flash flood warning is in effect at Zion National Park.

The National Weather Service issued the warning about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

About 30 minutes later, the weather service expanded the flash flood warning to include the Clear Creek drainage along with the East Fork of the Virgin River.

By 8:12 p.m. up to one inch of rain had fallen.

Flash flooding was reported at Emerald Pools where streams rose significantly and there were boulders on the main road.

The warnings will be in effect until 10:45 p.m.

A flash flood warning means flooding is already happening or there will soon be flooding.

Campers and hikers should avoid streams and creeks, and especially areas like the Zion Narrows.

FOX 13 viewer Daniel Baumer took this video of heavy rain in the park.