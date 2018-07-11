× Foothill Fire burns about 150 acres near Holden

HOLDEN, Utah — A wildfire north-west of Holden has burned about 150 acres.

Fire officials said the fire began Tuesday in grass and juniper on state/Forest Service land north-west of Holden.

Tuesday night the fire was estimated at 150 acres.

Nine engines from federal, state and volunteer fire agencies responded along with air resources.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there is no information on a containment percentage at this time. As of just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night, officials said fire activity had slowed down.

Holden is a small town located in Millard County along I-15 between Fillmore and Scipio.