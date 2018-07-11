× Dollar Ridge Fire 50 percent contained; evacuation center closed

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The Dollar Ridge Fire is now 50 percent contained and the evacuation center at Duchesne High School has been closed.

The fire, which has burned more than 52,000 acres about 90 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, has destroyed at least 74 homes.

According to an update provided by Utah Fire Info on Wednesday morning, firefighters have taken advantage of favorable weather conditions and are continuing to strengthen existing containment lines.

Firefighters are gaining containment close to Hwy. 40 and drivers may now travel at the posted speed limit.

“Please note fire personnel are actively working around Hwy 40. Crews and engines are monitoring, patrolling and securing containment line. Due to safety concerns please be cautious while driving near the fire,” a Facebook post by Utah Fire Info said.