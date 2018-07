× Body found on grounds of Mormon church in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a body found on the grounds of a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church.

Just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the body was found in the yard of the church located at 4100 West Baseline Road.

The body is that of a man believed to be approximately 30-years-old according to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.