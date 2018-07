× 3.1 magnitude earthquake hits southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook southern Utah early Wednesday morning.

According to the US Geological Service, the 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck about 15.5 miles southwest of Junction, Utah.

Junction is located along US-89 north of Panguitch and is east of Beaver.

The earthquake struck around 7:21 a.m. MDT.

Earthquakes of a magnitude less than 3.5 do not generally cause accidents of injury.