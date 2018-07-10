Who is a “wholehearted allie”?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Em Capito tells us that unconditional love isn't just for kids. It's key to our physical and emotional wellness as adults through our friendships. It's easy to find ourselves alone, perhaps after divorce, or when the children have moved out: points in our lives when we really need those social connections who show up without judgment. Em calls these relationships "wholehearted allies" and gives us three steps to show us how we can support our relationships as well as make our own stronger.

Identify your wholehearted allies and really look at past experience. Do they step up when it's hard, or have they had other obligations they postponed when you have asked for their help? Tell them. It can make all the difference to let someone know that they can rely on you and that you trust them to have your back. BE a wholehearted ally. Find out what's going on in the lives of your allies today, and create opportunities to meaningfully connect and support one another. Often the simplest thing in the world is what we all want most: a good friend who will just show up and listen.

