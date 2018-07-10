When it’s Taco Tuesday, and you’re the governor of Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — What do you do when you get a taco craving?

Utah Governor Gary Herbert was out making visits and taking meetings with his entourage on Tuesday, when he found himself near a Taco Bell. So, he brought the whole staff in for tacos.

The pictures provided to FOX 13 by Gov. Herbert’s staffer, Trey Hansen, show the governor clearly appreciating “Taco Tuesday.” The visit was spur of the moment, the governor’s office said. It clearly took employees by surprise, who posed for pictures with him.

The governor isn’t the only politician known to crash a restaurant on the spur of the moment. Sen. Orrin Hatch can be found at a Chuck-A-Rama buffet, which he’s tweeted out is “heaven.”