Videos appear to show motor home burning along I-15 in Orem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah -- A vehicle fire is affecting traffic along northbound I-15 in Orem.

Videos from the scene submitted by Fox 13 News viewers show what appears to be a motor home on fire.

Video shot by Dana Graham shows heavy smoke and flames coming from the vehicle while video courtesy Kala Mesake shows the fire from the roadway and the impact on traffic. The videos were shot shortly before 11 a.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Department of Transportation states the off-ramp at 800 North is closed as a result of the fire.

Vehicle on Fire

NB I-15 at 800 N OFR, Orem, Utah Co.

Off Ramp Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 12:30 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 10, 2018

Details about the cause of the fire and the nature and extent of injuries, if any, were not immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.