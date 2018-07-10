The LDS Church gave money to an LGBTQ Mormon support group for suicide prevention

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave an LGBT support group $25,000 for suicide prevention efforts.

Affirmation: LGBTQ Mormons, Families & Friends, announced on Tuesday it had received the grant from the LDS Foundation to focus on suicide prevention. The grant came about after meetings with LDS Church officials, the group said.

The LDS Church funded the entire amount requested, Affirmation said in a statement.

“We hope that this LDS Foundation grant to Affirmation will aid in suicide prevention amongst LGBTQ+ Mormons throughout the world and also be an encouragement to LDS members, bishops, young men’s and young women’s presidencies, and others working with Mormon youth to take advantage of these training opportunities with us,” said Carson Tueller, president of Affirmation, in the statement released by the group.

Studies have shown LGBTQ youth have a higher suicide rate than their straight counterparts.

A spokesman for the LDS Church confirmed the donation, but did not have any additional comment.