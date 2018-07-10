× Six people displaced after house fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Six people have been displaced after a house caught fire in Ogden early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the area of 3300 Quincy Avenue around 2:38 a.m. and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the home.

The fire department said all occupants of the home exited safely prior to fire crews arriving, and the blaze was quickly extinguished once crews reached the scene.

There were no injuries.

A total of 22 firefighters responded from Ogden and South Ogden Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the damage is estimated at $50,000.

The Northern Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting six people who were displaced by the fire.