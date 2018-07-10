Python found ‘artfully concealed’ in hard drive at Miami airport

MIAMI – A passenger traveling to Barbados from Miami International Airport tried to sneak a snake onto the flight by concealing it inside a hard drive, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

“The snake, that didn’t get on a plane … had been artfully concealed inside the electronics of a hard drive and placed in a checked bag headed for a flight to Barbados,” Sari Koshetz, a spokeswoman with the TSA, told the Miami Herald.

TSA workers found the young ball python during a security screening when they detected an “organic item” inside the device. TSA bomb experts called in to inspect the hard drive found the reptile.

“This python had not gone full monty,” the TSA joked in an Instagram post. “It was wearing a nylon stocking.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers took the snake and issued the traveler a citation.