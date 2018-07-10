× Police: Man runs over officer’s foot in St. George, tries to drive off with another cop sticking out of window

ST. GEORGE — What started with a routine traffic stop on a vehicle with a headlight out ended with an arrest on the driver for assaulting a police officer Saturday night, the St. George News reported.

Stavontae Tareece Gilliard, 24, of Oregon, was pulled over for the headlight violation at about 11 p.m. on River Road and did not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance, according to police. Gilliard said he didn’t have his license or insurance card because his wallet was recently stolen, so the responding officer called his insurance company, who said his insurance was canceled months ago.

When the St. George Police officer told Gilliard that his vehicle was going to be impounded for not having insurance, Gilliard refused to get out of the vehicle, according to the probable cause statement. He then allegedly put the car into gear as the officer told him he was under arrest and asked him to exit the car.

That’s when Gilliard started driving away, the statement says. As the vehicle started to roll away, the rear driver side wheel ran over another police officer’s foot, causing him to fall to the ground.

