Mini Key Lime Pies with Salted Biscoff Crust

For the Crust:

1 ¼ cup Biscoff crumbs

1 tablespoon sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons butter, melted

For the Filling:

1 can sweetened condensed milk

4 egg yolks

2 teaspoons lime zest

2/3 cup fresh lime juice

For the Whipped cream:

1 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled

1 ½ tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon lime zest (plus more for topping)

¼ teaspoon salt

For the Crust:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with cupcake liners. Combine the Biscoff crumbs, sugar, salt, and butter in a large mixing bowl. Place about 1 large spoonful in the bottom of each liner and pack it down. Bake the crust for about 8-10 minutes until fragrant and toasted.

For the Filling:

Whisk sweetened condensed milk and egg yolks until fully combined. Add lime juice, zest and salt and whisk until slightly thickened. Pour filling over crust, distributing evenly. Bake in the center of the oven for about 10-12 minutes. Cool in muffin tin and then refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

For Serving:

Just before serving, beat the cream until soft peaks form. Add sugar, zest, and salt and continue to beat until semi-stiff peaks form. Remove liner from each pie and top with whipped cream followed by a little more zest.