Man hit, killed by car in Ogden; lanes closed at 25th and Wall Ave.

OGDEN, Utah — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash in Ogden Tuesday morning.

Lt. Christensen of the Ogden Police Department said emergency units responded to 25th Street and Wall Avenue around 5:45 a.m. on report a man had been hit by a car.

Initial information indicates the 67-year-old male was walking westbound against the light when he was struck by a passenger vehicle traveling southbound that had entered the intersection on a green light.

Crews determined the pedestrian was deceased at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The Utah Department of Transportation stated southbound lanes are closed in the area of the crash while the left lane in the northbound direction is closed.

Crash

SB Wall Ave at 25 th ST, Ogden Weber Co.

SB Closed. NB Left Lane Closed.

Est. Clearance Time: 7:18 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 10, 2018

Christensen said the occupants of the vehicle that struck the man are cooperating with police. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.