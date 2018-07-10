× Gun found in stall of Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

DRAPER, Utah – Police were working Monday to locate the owner of a gun that was found in a stall of the women’s restroom at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

According to Shelby Dobson with the aquarium, an adult found the gun in the stall of a women’s restroom Tuesday at around 12:45 p.m.

Aquarium staff were working with the Draper Police Department to find the owner of the gun, and find out why it was left in the restroom.

The aquarium released the following statement on the incident:

“The Draper Police are handling this and will contact the owner to find out what happened. The Aquarium has a posted no weapons policy and the safety of our guests and staff is always of the utmost importance to us.”

The type of gun that was found was not released at the time of this report.

Additional details will be posted as they become available.