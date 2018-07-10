Cat recovering after being seriously injured with firecracker in ‘horrific crime’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Some may find the details of this story disturbing

MANSFIELD, Ohio – A cat was seriously injured after someone set off a firecracker inside her rectum, according to humane society officials, who are now offering a reward to find the perpetrator.

“We have no words,” the Richland County Humane Society wrote on Facebook. “We need all your good thoughts and vibes for her."

The cat, named Katy P, is at Phillips Animal Hospital in Mansfield.

A veterinarian told WJW Tuesday the cat had surgery Monday and is doing better. The veterinarian said they didn't yet know the full extent of her injuries.

"We don't know if she will be incontinent or unable to defecate," humane society officials said on Facebook. "We should know in a few days."

Officials say the cat lived for the last year or so around the PineBridge apartment complex on E. Cook Rd.

"The Humane Society of Richland County is committed to finding and prosecuting the person who is responsible for this horrific crime," the group wrote. "Our Board of Directors is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of this sick person/persons."

Anyone wishing to donate to the cat’s medical expenses can call (419)-526-4212. They can also be made through PayPal or at the shelter, which is located at 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, OH 44906.