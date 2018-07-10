Wildfire in Tooele County burns about 1,000 acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- Fire crews are battling a wildfire that broke out overnight in Tooele County, and Tuesday morning an estimated 1,000 acres have burned.

North Tooele Fire District says the fire began around 8 p.m. Monday in the area of Ellerbeck Road in Grantsville. They believe a lightning strike started the blaze.

Fire crews say there were explosive materials in the path of the fire, but they were able to secure those.

"Dispatch was notified by the property owner that there are a couple of buildings on site that house caps and the basically explosive materials for the plant operations," said Ryan Willden of the North Tooele Fire District. "Yeah, you just never know what you're gonna find on these fires."

At this time no homes are threatened by the blaze. As of Tuesday morning the fire is estimated to have burned 1,000 acres. Fire crews say the blaze was very active throughout the night but is "moderating this morning."

Officials say there were so many lightning strikes overnight that firefighters had to seek shelter in their vehicles at times.

Local crews are fighting the fire, and resources from the Bureau of Land Management are expected to arrive later Tuesday.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.