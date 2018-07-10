American Fork Police seek suspect in alleged drone theft

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – Police released surveillance stills of a man accused of stealing two drones from a store in American Fork.

The suspect allegedly stole the drones from a Target store, the American Fork Police Department said.

The suspect appeared in surveillance footage to be a white male, wearing a grey shirt and a black hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect pictured can contact Detective R. Anderson with the American Fork Police Department at 801-404-1108.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect in a tweet Monday:

