American Fork Police seek suspect in alleged drone theft

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – Police released surveillance stills of a man accused of stealing two drones from a store in American Fork.
The suspect allegedly stole the drones from a Target store, the American Fork Police Department said.
The suspect appeared in surveillance footage to be a white male, wearing a grey shirt and a black hat.
Anyone with information on the suspect pictured can contact Detective R. Anderson with the American Fork Police Department at 801-404-1108.
Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect in a tweet Monday:
40.376895 -111.795765