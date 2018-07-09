× Two arrested after allegedly passing realistic fake currency in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Two individuals from California were arrested Monday after allegedly passing very realistic looking counterfeit bills in Cottonwood Heights.

According to Officer Jeff Potter with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, the two went into a local Home Depot and bought merchandise with the fake money.

The suspects then went to another store, where they were allegedly returning the merchandise for legitimate cash, Potter said.

Details regarding how the suspects were arrested were not known at the time of this report.

Cottonwood Heights Police released photos of the counterfeit currency in a Twitter post.

Two from CA we’re passing counterfeit bills trading for real currency. Very difficult to tell the difference. Off Potter is PIO. pic.twitter.com/3xYUCkfrGF — CH Police (@CHPolice) July 9, 2018