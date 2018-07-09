× Tooele Police seek help locating witness to accidental shooting that wounded teen

TOOELE, Utah — Police in Tooele are asking the public for help locating an individual they believe witnessed an accidental shooting that left a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Tooele Police say they responded to the area of Mobile Avenue and American Way July 1 after a 14-year-old suffered what appeared to be an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim is currently in stable condition in a Salt Lake City area hospital, Tooele Police stated Monday.

Tooele Police say they are looking for Dylan Aragon, who they believe was in the room when the shooting occurred. Police stated Aragon is considered a witness, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.