Rep. John Curtis holds Utah affordable housing discussion

PROVO, Utah – Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) and leaders of Utah’s real estate industry came together Monday to discuss the affordable housing issues the state faces.

The discussion included the Salt Lake Board of Realtors and dozens of other individuals. It centered around the housing shortage in Utah and how lawmakers can help by changing current regulations.

“The secret is out that Utah is one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family. Unfortunately, one of the biggest problems facing Utah is a shortage in affordable housing,” said Congressman Curtis.

The discussion included steps Congress could take to alleviate certain regulations, making it easier to build affordable housing in Utah.

“Today’s discussion covered a number of ways Congress can help address this problem—everything from empowering local communities, to addressing tariffs impacting housing costs. I look forward to sharing this conversation with my colleagues in Congress,” Curtis said.