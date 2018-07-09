× Police: Body discovered off side of highway appears to be victim of auto-pedestrian accident

SALT LAKE CITY – Police say a body that was found on the side of the highway Saturday was most likely the victim of a hit an run auto-pedestrian accident.

The body was found on southbound I-215 in the 2100 North area Saturday morning.

Investigators said the case was very suspicious, and the Medical Examiner’s office worked to determine a cause of death and identify the body.

According to Lieutenant Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol, the autopsy determined that the injuries the victim sustained were consistent with what appeared to be an auto-pedestrian accident.

“With the advance body decomposition, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Utah Highway Patrol is working on positively identifying the individual,” Royce wrote.

Police believe the body was at the location for one to three weeks. They announced they were looking for a vehicle that may have hit the individual and left the scene.

“The damage would be in the right front corner of the vehicle with a possible headlight broken,” Royce wrote.

The Utah Highway Patrol asked anyone with information on the incident to call 801-887-3800.