Mother denied asylum after spending 6 months in sanctuary inside Utah church

SALT LAKE CITY — A mother who has spent six months in sanctuary in a Utah church has been denied asylum, according to a press release issued Monday.

Vicky Chavez has been staying in the First Unitarian Church of Salt Lake City for about six months after seeking sanctuary back in January in the face of deportation to Honduras.

According to a press release issued Monday, Chavez’s family has been denied asylum. The family intends to file an appeal, advocate Easton Smith stated in a press release.

“Since Vicky and her family have arrived to the United States, they have been doing everything correctly, but the system continues to fail them again and again,

Smith stated. “After waiting 6 months for her asylum case to be reopened, the Board of Immigration Appeals denied that request and now, Vicky will be appealing to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals to try to reverse the decision made by the BIA.”

Chavez plans to wait out her case in the safety of sanctuary at the First Unitarian Church, according to the release. Chavez and her supporters plan to detail her next steps in a press conference scheduled for Monday at 6:30 p.m.

“I’ve learned to be positive,” Chavez stated in the press release. “I have faith that I will be able to leave the church and wait for my response from the board without fear of being arrested. I want to be able to live a normal life, where my daughter will be able to return to school, and I will be able to visit my family whenever I’d like.”

Chavez says she came to the United States in 2014 after fleeing Honduras due to economic and social upheaval.

“I came to the U.S. fleeing domestic violence, rape, and being persecuted by my daughter’s father,” Chavez said back in January. “Coming to the United States meant safety from a man who suggested that he knows people who could harm my family.”

Chavez is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints but has found sanctuary at the First Unitarian Church.

No law prevents federal agents from storming the church, but they do have a policy that protects sensitive locations.