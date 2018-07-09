× Mokaac Fire burning on 2,000 acres south of St. George

SOUTHERN UTAH — A wildfire about 15 miles south of St. George is burning on an estimated 2,000 acres as of Monday, and containment is at 20 percent.

Fire officials say the Mokaac fire was started by lightning Sunday and is burning on the Arizona Strip on Bureau of Land Management land.

There are no closures associated with the fire and no structures are threatened.

Fire managers ask the public to travel cautiously on the 1069 Quail Road and avoid travel on the 1038 road so firefighters can access the blaze.

Four engines, an aerial supervision aircraft, four single-engine air tankers, two helicopters, and one heavy tanker are all on scene and a Type 2 Initial Attack crew is on the way.

The fire is 20 percent contained as of Monday, and fire officials remind citizens that drone use is prohibited over or near fire areas.