Man killed in Lindon forklift accident

LINDON, Utah – A 21-year-old American Fork man died Monday morning after a forklift accident at a Lindon manufacturing business.

According to the Lindon Police Department, at about 10:00 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of an incident where a man had been injured in a forklift accident at Right Manufacturing in the area of 1800 W. and 120 S.

Police found that Riley McGill, 21, of American Fork, became trapped and sustained fatal injuries while operating a forklift. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that no foul play was suspected in the incident.

The Lindon Police Department and the Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating the incident.