Doctor charged with sexual abuse of a child in Cache County; police say there may be more victims

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Police in Cache County say a doctor has been charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and say there may be more victims.

According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Brevan Bringhurst Baugh was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child as first-degree felonies.

Baugh was booked into the Cache County Jail July 5 but has since been released on bail. He was indicted on both felony counts Monday.

“This is an ongoing investigation with the possibility of other victims,” the press release states. “We are asking the public to contact Cache County Sheriff’s Detective Bird at (435) 755-1180 if they have information about previous dealings with Mr. Baugh.”

According to the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing, Baugh is doctor of Naturopathic Medicine with a practice in Providence.

Police did not provide any further details regarding the alleged abuse or how Baugh came into contact with the alleged victim(s).