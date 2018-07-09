× Man arrested for attempted robbery in SLC after demanding driver drop loaded semi at his home

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for attempted robbery after police say he approached a stopped semi truck and demanded the driver drop his loaded semi off at the suspect’s home.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a semi truck driver was stopped in the parking lot of a Rite-Aid in the area of 190 North and 900 West Saturday around noon.

Police say 32-year-old Ian Golden approached the driver and “made demands for the driver to drop his loaded semi at the suspect’s residence.”

The driver believed he saw a gun in Golden’s pocket, so he called police. The suspect fled on foot.

Responding officers were flagged down by a couple who told police their relative was acting strangely. Police determined that relative was the suspect from the initial call, and Golden was booked into jail on a charge of attempted robbery.

Police say no weapon was found when they arrested Golden.