Local politicians react to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Local politicians reacted to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court seat left vacant by Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“Judge Kavanaugh is a well-respected jurist who deservedly received bipartisan support when confirmed to the D.C. Circuit in 2006. I know him to be a smart and fair judge, one of the most admired appellate judges in the country,” Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) said in a statement Monday evening. “I look forward to the process in the Senate, getting to know Judge Kavanaugh and his family better in coming months, and, hopefully, voting to confirm him to the Supreme Court in the fall.”

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) released a video statement on his Twitter account Monday.

VIDEO: Hatch statement on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the United States Supreme Court. #utpol #scotus pic.twitter.com/H0Xq9mlUCC — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) July 10, 2018

In order to be made a Supreme Court Justice, Kavanaugh will have to be confirmed by a vote made by the United States Senate.