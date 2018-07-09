I-80 WB closed from 2800 E. to 1300 E. after semi hauling ice cream ignites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY - Westbound I-80 is closed after a semi hauling ice cream caught fire and sparked a brush fire alongside the road overnight.

The fire broke out around midnight on I-80 in the area of 2800 East.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, I-80 is closed between 1300 East and the mouth of Parleys Canyon as crews clean up the scene. UDOT recommends drivers in that area use I-215 as an alternate route.

Authorities say the brakes on the vehicle overheated, causing the semi to catch fire. The driver pulled over and got out of the vehicle.

The vehicle fire also ignited some grass along the highway. Crews extinguished the vehicle fire and resulting brush fire.

While no injuries were reported, all of the ice cream the semi was hauling appears to be a loss.