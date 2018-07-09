Girl, 13, sings touching ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ rendition at Dollar Ridge Fire briefing

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A young musician performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” for firefighters and others in attendance Monday morning at a briefing on a large Utah wildfire.

The Dollar Ridge Fire has burned over 52,000 acres, forced over 1,000 people to evacuate and destroyed an estimated 90 homes.

Kenadi Dodds, 13, used her voice to try to bring comfort and encouragement to those affected by the fire.

“When I heard about this particular fire so close to my family, I asked my parents if I could come sing for all of you and for the people that were living in the high school,” Kenadi told the crowd Monday. “I’m so glad I get to sing for you today.”

Kenadi also expressed her appreciation for firefighters.

“I think one word that could describe you is ‘heroes’ and I’m so grateful for all the service that you do for keeping us safe,” she said. “I actually had an activity where I had to put on all your gear and it was no joke. It was heavy and hot and I was like: ‘This is not what I want to be doing when I grow up.'”

Use the video player above to watch Kenadi’s performance.