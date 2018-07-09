Flash flood warning issued near Brian Head Fire burn scar

BRIAN HEAD, Utah – A flash flood warning was issued Monday in areas where the Brian Head fire badly scarred the land, making it vulnerable to mudslides, flooding, and other types of damage from rain.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that part of SR-143 near Brian Head was impassable due to “flooding from heavy rain.”

The rain, which was very close to the Brian Head Fire burn scar, could possibly cause damage by debris flowing down the Parowan Creek, the National Weather Service said.

UDOT Region Four responded to a debris flow near the burn scar Monday afternoon and anticipated a two-hour cleanup.

UDOT and Brian Head responding to debris flow from burn scar area on SR-143. Anticipate at least 2 hours cleanup. pic.twitter.com/kwPbwW1nJG — UDOT Region Four (@UDOTRegionFour) July 9, 2018

A map of the location of the flash flood warning can be seen below:

The weather service said rainstorms in Utah Monday were located mostly at high terrain, but some had drifted into valleys.

Active radar this afternoon… storms mostly over the higher terrain at this point but some drift into valleys is possible later this afternoon/early this evening. Storms will pose threats of heavy rain, small hail, lightning, and gusty winds. #utwx pic.twitter.com/KSLg0emMdF — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 9, 2018