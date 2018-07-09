× Dollar Ridge Fire burns 52,068 acres, blaze 35% contained

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The Dollar Ridge Fire is estimated at 52,068 acres as of Monday and is now 35% contained.

According to Monday’s update, seven Type 1 crews, 14 Type 2 crews, 45 engines, six helicopters, nine dozers and a total of 863 personnel are fighting the fire.

Fire officials say cloud cover and rain helped reduce fire activity in the area Sunday, but the weather also grounded air resources for most of the day. A repeat of Sunday’s weather is expected Monday, which firefighters say may help suppression efforts but could also hinder the aerial attack.

Officials say a majority of evacuees have been allowed to return to their homes over the weekend, and as such the evacuation center set up by The American Red Cross at Duchesne High School has been closed.

US -40 has reopened in the area again after a closure prompted by the fire, but the speed limit has been reduced between mile markers 52 and 59 and the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says smoke will continue to reduce visibility along the highway.

A public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at Duchesne High School, but officials stressed in Monday morning’s press release that the meeting: “will NOT give updates or status of structures in the fire area. Structure assessments are underway now and information will be shared with homeowners at meetings that will be announced within a few days.”

Duchesne County has set up an online fundraising effort for those affected by the Dollar Ridge Fire.