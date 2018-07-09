AARP Shredfest event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have sensitive documents that you need dispose of safely? Bring them to one of the following locations on Saturday, July 14, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Union Park Center

6925 Union Park Center, Midvale

Golden Spike Event Center

1000 N 1200 W, Ogden

Suggested Items to destroy:

Bank account information

Credit card information

Contracts

Invoices/Statements

Customer lists

Employee/applicant information

Payroll/ pay stubs

Medical Records

Budgeting/accounting information

Junk mail (with name and address such as credit card applications)

Acceptable item to destroy:

Computer Paper

Staples

Paperclips

Black Binder Clips

Hanging file folders

Equifasteners

Spiral bound notebooks

Rubber bands

Not acceptable to destroy:

Batteries

Cardboard

Plastics

3 ring binders

Hard drives

Back up tapes

Cds

Garbage

Please – no business shredding. 10 box or bag limit. Items shredded on site. All paper shredded will be recycled.

For every ton of paper recycled, the following will be saved: