AARP Shredfest event

July 9, 2018

Do you have sensitive documents that you need dispose of safely? Bring them to one of the following locations on Saturday, July 14, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Union Park Center
6925 Union Park Center, Midvale

Golden Spike Event Center
1000 N 1200 W, Ogden

Suggested Items to destroy:

  • Bank account information
  • Credit card information
  • Contracts
  • Invoices/Statements
  • Customer lists
  • Employee/applicant information
  • Payroll/ pay stubs
  • Medical Records
  • Budgeting/accounting information
  • Junk mail (with name and address such as credit card applications)

Acceptable item to destroy:

  • Computer Paper
  • Staples
  • Paperclips
  • Black Binder Clips
  • Hanging file folders
  • Equifasteners
  • Spiral bound notebooks
  • Rubber bands

Not acceptable to destroy:

  • Batteries
  • Cardboard
  • Plastics
  • 3 ring binders
  • Hard drives
  • Back up tapes
  • Cds
  • Garbage

Please – no business shredding. 10 box or bag limit. Items shredded on site. All paper shredded will be recycled.

For every ton of paper recycled, the following will be saved:

  • 17 trees
  • 380 gallons of oil
  • 6993 gallons of water
  • 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space