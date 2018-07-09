AARP Shredfest event

Do you have sensitive documents that you need dispose of safely? Bring them to one of the following locations on Saturday, July 14, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Union Park Center
6925 Union Park Center, Midvale
Golden Spike Event Center
1000 N 1200 W, Ogden
Suggested Items to destroy:
- Bank account information
- Credit card information
- Contracts
- Invoices/Statements
- Customer lists
- Employee/applicant information
- Payroll/ pay stubs
- Medical Records
- Budgeting/accounting information
- Junk mail (with name and address such as credit card applications)
Acceptable item to destroy:
- Computer Paper
- Staples
- Paperclips
- Black Binder Clips
- Hanging file folders
- Equifasteners
- Spiral bound notebooks
- Rubber bands
Not acceptable to destroy:
- Batteries
- Cardboard
- Plastics
- 3 ring binders
- Hard drives
- Back up tapes
- Cds
- Garbage
Please – no business shredding. 10 box or bag limit. Items shredded on site. All paper shredded will be recycled.
For every ton of paper recycled, the following will be saved:
- 17 trees
- 380 gallons of oil
- 6993 gallons of water
- 3.3 cubic yards of landfill space