CORINNE, Utah -- The town of Corinne in Box Elder County has seen a lot of history.

It was the last "Hell on Wheels" town along the route of the Transcontinental Railroad which was completed on May 10, 1869 with the driving of the Golden Spike at Promontory Point also in Box Elder County.

The town also houses the ATK Promontory Rocket Garden, a museum dedicated to the role the area has played -- and is still playing -- in America's space industry.