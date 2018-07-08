× Provo Police involved in “Critical” SWAT situation near 1700 S. 600 W.

PROVO – Provo Police are advising residents near 1700 South and 600 West to shelter in place due to a nearby “Police Incident.”

According to a Provo Police Detective, a male fired his handgun multiple times in his home prompting a police response.

When police arrived they say the man’s wife was able to run from the home before he barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team is en route and police say negotiators are at the scene.

Provo Police say the situation is “critical right now.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they believe the man is a threat to himself and others.

Fox 13 has crews on the way to gather more details

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as information is released.