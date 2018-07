× Power outage affecting several hundred Rocky Mountain Power customers in Taylorsville, West Valley City

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage Sunday afternoon is affecting approximately 1,743 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Taylorsville and West Valley City.

According to a tweet sent at 3:20 p.m., the cause of the outage is under investigation.

The estimated time of the power being restored is 6:00 p.m.

