3 Questions with Bob Evans: Lucy Cardenas on the iconic restaurant ‘Red Iguana’ and its impact on the culture of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Red Iguana is possibly the most famous restaurant in Utah.

Since 1985, it has been delighting the palates of loyal patrons here at home and visitors from around the world, who line up for a chance to eat real Mexican food.

Ramon and Maria Cardenas put this iconic eatery on the map, and now there are three of them, with one of the new restaurants just around the corner from the first.

Their daughter Lucy, who now co-owns the restaurants with her husband Bill, recently joined Bob Evans for 3 Questions:

1: So there is a story about how the recipes have been handed down, because they weren't all written down, were they?

2: If you had to describe Red Iguana's place in the cultural fabric of Salt Lake City, how would you describe that?

3: Do you have any idea where your clientele comes from?

