With a 35 mph speed limit and no stopping allowed, Fox 13 crew captures drama along Highway 40 with GoPro camera

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah -- A stretch of Highway 40 in Duchesne County is open, after being closed due to the Dollar Ridge Fire.

The road had been closed in both directions from just north of Strawberry Reservoir to Freedom Bridge near Duchesne since Wednesday, but reopened Friday at 6 p.m.

But while the road is open, there is a 35 mph speed limit and no stopping allowed along the road where the fire is burning.

The Utah Highway Patrol will aggressively enforce the speed limit and no stopping rule.

A Fox 13 crew drove through the fiery and smoky stretch of Highway 40 Friday evening, and recorded the journey with a GoPro camera attached to their vehicle.